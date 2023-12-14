Advertisment
BJP forms panel to expose 'failures' of Jharkhand govt

NewsDrum Desk
14 Dec 2023
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren (File image)

Ranchi: Jharkhand BJP president Babulal Marandi has set up a five-member committee to list the "failures" of the Hemant Soren government, a party official said on Thursday.

The JMM, Congress and RJD coalition government will complete four years in power on December 28.

Former IPS officer Arun Oraon will be the convener of the committee, while Shiv Pujan Pathak, Yogendra Pratap Singh, Ravinath Kishor and Sunita Singh will be the members, according to a party press statement.

"The Hemant Soren government will complete four years in power on December 28. Like every year, the BJP will come up with a list to expose the government's failures, lies and corruption," it said.

