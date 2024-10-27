BJP forms panel to meet Vijayapura farmers affected by Waqf board notice

Bengaluru, Oct 27 (PTI) The BJP has constituted a five-member team to study and listen to the plight of farmers who were allegedly served notice by the Karnataka Board of Waqfs to vacate its land at a village in Vijayapura district.

Advertisment

The team comprises, MP Govind Karjol, MLAs Harish Poonja and Mahesh Tenginkai, former MLC Arun Shahapur and BJP Kisan Morcha state general secretary Kalmarudappa.

The team, however, did not have the Vijayapura BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal.

According to a statement issued by BJP state president B Y Vijayendra, the team will meet the affected farmers on October 29.

Advertisment

Villagers of Honavad were agitated when they got notice that all of their land belonged to Waqf board. They staged a demonstration at the Deputy Commissioner's office in Vijayapura on Saturday. PTI GMS GMS KH