BJP frames laws on basis of religion, not Congress: Kharge hits back at saffron party

New Delhi, Mar 24 (PTI) Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge accused the leader of the House in the Rajya Sabha, J P Nadda, and Union minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday of "misleading and lying" in the House over the issue of reservation for Muslims in contracts in Karnataka, and claimed that it is the BJP that frames laws on the basis of religion.

Kharge said by raising such issues, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) wants to hide the ongoing corruption in its government at the Centre. Recently, a case related to the judiciary has come up and the BJP does not want the opposition to talk about such issues, he claimed.

BJP members have been raising the issue of reservation for Muslims in government contracts in Karnataka and claiming that the deputy chief minister in the southern state, D K Shivakumar, has purportedly suggested changing the Constitution to accommodate 4 per cent reservation for Muslims.

Shivakumar, has, however, denied that he has ever said the Constitution will be amended in any manner to give religion-based reservation.

Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned on Monday, without the House transacting any significant business, as the members of the treasury and opposition benches sparred over the issue of reservation for Muslims in Karnataka public contracts.

"J P Naddaji and Kiren Rijijuji misled the House and lied in the House, so our party is preparing to take action against them. They said the Congress is giving reservation on the basis of religion, which is a blatant lie," Kharge told reporters here.

Those associated with the BJP are the ones who frame laws on the basis of religion, he alleged.

"By raising such issues, the BJP wants to hide the ongoing corruption in its government. Recently, a case related to the judiciary has come up and the BJP does not want the opposition to talk about these issues," the Congress president said.

Speaking on the reservation issue in Karnataka, he said the quota that started in Karnataka in 1994 was accepted by the Congress, BJP, Janata Dal (Secular) and all the parties of that time.

"It has been there in all the governments and is there even today. The BJP is feeling pain because the Congress's guarantees are reaching the people of Karnataka, we are fulfilling those and our popularity is increasing," Kharge asserted.

"Muslims were never given a separate reservation. (Prime Minister) Narendra Modi had included Muslims in the OBC (Other Backward Classes) list in his state (Gujarat) and requested (former prime minister) Atal (Bihari Vajpayee) ji's government to include the state's list in the central list and implement it," he said.

"We have tried to provide justice to everyone by putting them in five categories. BJP people are challenging a 30-year-old law. This shows that the BJP is frustrated," he added.

Kharge said it was the Congress that gave the Constitution to the country and it will protect it at all costs.

"We will keep fighting to protect it. If anyone says anything against the Constitution, the Congress will not sit quiet," he asserted.

As the Rajya Sabha reassembled in the post-lunch session, after the laying of the listed papers, Harivansh, who was on the chair, gave the floor to Leader of Opposition Kharge, who rejected the allegation that a Congress leader has talked about changing the Constitution.

He asserted that no comments were made by anyone from his party in Karnataka regarding changing the Constitution to provide reservation to Muslims.

Later, in a post in Hindi on X, Kharge said: "None of our leaders or ministers has talked about changing the Constitution. Only BJP-RSS leaders have repeatedly talked about changing the Constitution made by Babasaheb Dr Ambedkar." "In order to hide its failures, today, the BJP stalled Parliament as part of a conspiracy so that the corruption that has come to light in the judiciary could not be debated in Parliament," he said. PTI ASK RC