BJP frustrated, wants to encroach CM House: Delhi CM Atishi

New Delhi, Oct 10 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Atishi on Thursday accused the BJP of attempting to encroach upon the "CM's residence" at 6, Flagstaff Road in the Civil Lines area.

Atishi at a press conference said the BJP was frustrated as it was not able to defeat the Aam Aadmi Party in elections and was thus resorting to desperate measures.

"The BJP is in tension because they haven't been able to defeat us at the polls. They couldn't even secure double-digit seats in the assembly, and their 'Operation Lotus' to break our party also failed. Even jailing our leaders didn't work," she said.

The BJP responded by saying that the AAP was indulging in a "drama" and playing "victim card" over the property to gain sympathy.

The Flagstaff Road bungalow is not an official residence of Delhi chief minister as AAP is trying to portray, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva claimed.

Atishi said the AAP was not in politics for cars and bungalows.

"If the BJP gets peace by encroaching on the CM house, they are welcome to it. Our party isn't in politics for bungalows or cars. If necessary, AAP ministers and MLAs are ready to work from the streets," she said.

On Wednesday, the party claimed Atishi was made to "forcibly vacate" the 6 Flagstaff Road bungalow.

The AAP earlier in the day shared images showing Atishi signing files at her Kalkaji residence surrounded by cartons packed with her belongings.

Posting the images on X, AAP lashed out at the BJP, saying it cannot take away Atishi's commitment to work for the people of Delhi.

Responding to the pictures, BJP MLA and Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta said Atishi already had a bungalow in her name on Mathura Road and termed the party's complaints as mere antics.

"She has a bungalow allotted in her name on Mathura Road which was earlier used by Sheila Dikshit for 10 years as Delhi Chief Minister. Also, Atishi can work from her full-fledged office at Delhi secretariat but she was making a futile attempt by playing the victim card posing with empty boxes," he said.