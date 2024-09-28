BJP fumes over Rahul Gandhi's "Nach Gaana" remarks for Ram Temple consecration

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday launched a scathing attack on Leader of Opposition and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his controversial remarks regarding the Ram Temple consecration in Ayodhya.

Gandhi's use of the term "nach gaana" (dance and song) to describe the consecration ceremony handed over political ammunition to the BJP.

Gandhi, during a recent speech, reportedly remarked that "nach gaana" took place at the consecration of the Ram Temple, a monumental event for millions of Hindus worldwide.

For clarity, listen to the full undated video below:

Rahul Gandhi's hatred for Hindus has reached new heights as he shamelessly referred to the grand opening of Shri Ram Mandir in Ayodhya as merely a "Dance Program."



Dear Rahul Gandhi, countless Hindus have shed their blood and made sacrifices for this sacred moment. Your vile… pic.twitter.com/jioKFfXpmU — Satya Kumar Yadav (@satyakumar_y) September 27, 2024

BJP MP and national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi expressed outrage over Gandhi's choice of words, stating, "It is a matter of great sadness that Rahul Gandhi, who did not take oath in the name of God, speaks absurd things on religious matters. Regarding Shri Ram Janmabhoomi, Rahul Gandhi has insulted the temple three times. Your three generations have visited Babur's grave and paid obeisance, yet you continue to insult Shri Ram Janmabhoomi."

Delhi: In a press conference at the BJP headquarters, BJP National Spokesperson Dr. Sudhanshu Trivedi criticized Rahul Gandhi for his remarks on Ram Temple



He says, "It is a matter of great sadness that Rahul Gandhi, who did not take oath in the name of God, speaks absurd… pic.twitter.com/P09N313829 — IANS (@ians_india) September 28, 2024

In response, Congress leaders defended Gandhi, interpreting his remarks as a critique of the BJP's political spectacle around religious events rather than the events themselves.

They argued that Gandhi's intent was to highlight the politicisation of religion by the BJP.

Political analysts suggested that this comment might further polarise the electorate ahead of upcoming elections.

The Ram Temple consecration, set to be one of the most significant religious and cultural events in recent Indian history, has already been a point of contention and unity. While many see it as a moment of national pride and cultural resurgence, others view the political handling of the event with scepticism.

The controversy over Gandhi’s remarks wears more significance as the crucial polling for Assembly elections in Haryana is set to be held next week on October 5.

Assembly elections in Maharashtra and Jharkhand are due in November.