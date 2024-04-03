BJP functionaries in HP briefed about 'Booth Vijay Sankalp Abhiyan'

Shimla, Apr 3 (PTI) Senior BJP leader Sanjay Tandon on Wednesday briefed party functionaries in Himachal Pradesh about the "Booth Vijay Sankalp Abhiyan" and exhorted them to ensure the BJP's victory on all four Lok Sabha seats in the state.

The co-in-charge of the Himachal Pradesh BJP was addressing a gathering of party workers and leaders at Nagrota Surian in the Kangra parliamentary constituency. Tandon exhorted BJP functionaries to ensure the party's victory with a huge margin in all four Lok Sabha seats in the state, which go to polls in the sixth phase (May 25) of the seven phase general elections.

Meanwhile, Leader of the Opposition in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly and former chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Wednesday said for the first time, India has made progress continuously for 10 years in all areas, from defence to healthcare, and has become self-reliant in all spheres under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Modi has a vision for a developed India and people want him as the prime minister for a third term, he added. PTI BPL ANB ANB