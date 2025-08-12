BJP functionary among 7 held for gambling in Pune; party expels him

Pune, Aug 12 (PTI) Pune police have arrested six persons, including a local BJP functionary, after being found engaged in gambling activities here, officials said on Tuesday.

Following the police action on Monday, the BJP city unit head said they have expelled the functionary, identified as Audumbar Kamble, who was associated with party's Parvati unit in Pune.

According to the police, they conducted a raid at a tin-shed room in Dhankawadi area of the city on Monday afternoon and found some persons playing card games and gambling.

Seven persons -- Audumbar Kamble, Rohan Londhe, Bapu Patole, Sagar Adagale, Yuvraj Suryavanshi, Mangesh Shelar and Sangram Bhosale -- were apprehended for allegedly being involved in gambling money, a police official said.

Cash and mobile phones, collectively valued at Rs 2.20 lakh, were also seized during the raid, the police said.

A case has been registered against all the seven persons under relevant sections of the Maharashtra Prevention of Gambling Act, they added.

Speaking to PTI, BJP city unit president Dheeraj Ghate said, "Kamble was recently appointed as secretary of the Parvati unit of BJP in Pune. After this incident, the local unit head has expelled him." Ghate asserted that such behaviour is unacceptable.

"In each and every meeting, we warn our functionaries, office-bearers to maintain the party discipline and refrain from getting involved in any such act which will tarnish their own image as well as that of the party," he said. PTI SPK GK