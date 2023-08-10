BJP Gen Secy Tarun Chugh discusses T'gana assembly poll preparation with party workers

Hyderabad, Aug 10 (PTI) BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh on Thursday held discussions with cadres at Medchal here on ways to further strengthen the party in Telangana.

In a tweet, the BJP Telangana in-charge said, "Addressed Medchal urban District office bearers and Karyakartas today in Telangana & discussed various organisational matters and field work for strengthening the party." Meanwhile, senior BJP leader Sunil Bansal, Prabhari, Telangana, attended the cluster meeting of Warangal, Mahabubabad and Khammam Lok Sabha constituencies at Warangal as part of saffron party's 'Lok Sabha Pravas Yojana'.

The 'pravas yojana' is organised as part of efforts to strengthen the party.

The BJP in Telangana is hoping to emerge as an alternative to ruling BRS after the coming Assembly polls and also improve its performance in the state in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

In the current Lok Sabha, it has four members from Telangana. In the 119-member Legislative Assembly, the BJP's strength stands at three. PTI SJR SJR ROH