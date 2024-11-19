BJP general secretary Vinod Tawde in “cash-for-votes” drama; party rubbishes claim

Mumbai: The Bahujan Vikas Aghadi on Tuesday accused BJP general secretary Vinod Tawde of distributing Rs five crore to woo voters, a day before the Maharashtra assembly elections, a claim the BJP leader denied, saying he was only providing guidance to party workers on poll procedures.

Advertisment

Videos of the “cash distribution”, many of them shot by BVA members who barged into the hotel hall where Tawde was present, went viral, after which police registered two first information reports about the alleged cash distribution.

BVA leader Hitendra Thakur said his party supporters found Tawde with the cash at a hotel in Virar, 60 km from Mumbai, a day after election campaigning ended.

“I was informed by a BJP leader that he (Tawde) has come to distribute this huge cash. I could not believe that such a key national functionary of that party would do so, but sadly it turned out to be true,” Thakur told a Marathi news channel.

Advertisment

“In the hotel today, cash, diaries and laptops (related to the alleged cash distribution) were recovered. The diaries mentioned names and the amount given to them,” Thakur said.

A viral video showed BVA party supporters barging into the Virar hotel room and flinging bundles of cash at Tawde's face before police escorted him out.

The incident took place a day before polling in Nallasopara assembly constituency, where BVA MLA and Thajur’s son Kshitij is pitted against BJP's Rajan Naik.

Advertisment

Hitendra Thakur said BVA members received information about Tawde conducting a meeting at the hotel in the Manvelpada area, where Naik and local BJP leaders were present.

Some BVA workers alleged that they witnessed Tawde distributing money to attendees.

The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) slammed Tawde and the BJP, and accused the saffron party of indulging in “cash-for-votes” and “note jihad”, along with misusing government machinery and engaging in corrupt practices.

Advertisment

Amid claims by BVA leaders that Rs five crore cash was distributed, an election official said Rs 9.93 lakh cash was recovered from the hotel rooms.

A police official said two FIRs have been registered at the Tulinj police station in connection with incidents linked to the hotel where the alleged cash distribution took place.

After the ruckus of over three hours at the hotel, it was decided that a joint press conference of Hitendra Thakur, his son Kshitij, Tawde and BJP’s candidate Rajan Naik would be held at the hotel. However, as the press conference started, it was stopped by poll officials stating that it is illegal to hold one.

Advertisment

District collector and election officer Govind Bodke said the election department received complaints from BVA that some BJP people were distributing cash at the Virar hotel. Following the complaint, a team of election officials and police went to the hotel and carried out an inspection, he said. They seized Rs 9,93,500 cash and some documents, he added.

BJP leader Pravin Darekar said, “The MVA has already lost the game. They are destined for defeat in this election, which is why they are making such absurd allegations against us." MVA leaders sought a comprehensive investigation by the Election Commission, with Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut suggesting a conspiracy against Tawde by some BJP leaders.

Raut said, "No matter how much the BJP tries to hide, whatever happened in Nallasopara-Virar, happened before the camera." Raut claimed that prominent BJP leaders, including state Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis, were aware of Tawde’s activities.

Advertisment

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray took a "note jihad" jibe over claims of Tawde distributing money hours before voting for the Maharashtra assembly elections.

Thackeray demanded strict action by the Election Commission of India, stating that merely registering a case against Tawde won't suffice.

“Is this BJP's note jihad (for votes)? 'Baatenge aur jitenge' (will distribute cash to win). Entire Maharashtra has seen it (a video showing bundles of cash). Maharashtra will decide tomorrow," Thackeray told reporters.

Advertisment

"Tawde was lauded for toppling governments in some states and helping to form new ones. Now the secret behind this has come out in the open,” Thackeray said.

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole accused the BJP of misusing government machinery and indulging in corrupt practices, including “notes for votes” (distributing money to buy votes), fearing a defeat in the upcoming state assembly elections.

Patole told reporters that the BJP for using money power to manipulate the electoral process, adding it is an attempt to win the elections through corrupt means, fearing a resounding defeat.

Also on Tuesday, BVA’s official candidate from Dahanu assembly seat, Suresh Padvi, joined the BJP and declared his support for BJP’s official candidate Vinod Mendha.