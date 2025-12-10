BJP gets applications from 1,350 aspirants for Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar civic polls

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Dec 10 (PTI) The BJP in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar has so far received 1,350 applications from aspirants willing to contest the upcoming local municipal corporation elections, its office-bearer said on Wednesday.

Schedule for the civic body elections in Maharashtra is yet to be announced, but the polls are likely to be held next month (January 2026).

Prominent political parties have started preparations for these elections. There are 115 wards in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation.

"BJP had called for applications from those willing to contest elections from these 115 wards on its ticket. We have so far received applications from 1,350 aspirants, including those from Muslim-dominated areas of the city," BJP's civic elections head in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Sameer Rajurkar, told PTI.

"The applications will be forwarded to the senior party leaders and they will take a decision. We are a step ahead of the other political parties so this will help us to prepare better for the elections," he said.

The last corporation elections in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city were held a decade back in 2015. Since 2020, there has been an administrator to oversee the operations. There were 113 wards that time. The undivided Shiv Sena and the BJP shared power in the civic body last time. During the five-year term, the Sena gave two mayors, while there was one from the BJP.

The Shiv Sena had won 29 seats, BJP 22 and the All India Majlis E Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) 25 seats. PTI AW NP