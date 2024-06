Bhubaneswar: The BJP got majority in the Odisha Assembly by winning 74 seats in the 147-member House on Tuesday, according to the Election Commission of India.

The BJP won 74 seats and was leading in four more constituencies, it said.

The BJD which is in power in Odisha since 2000 won 50 Assembly seats and was leading in one constituency.

The Congress has won 14 Assembly seats.

The BJD in the 2019 Assembly elections had won 113 seats while BJP got 23 seats and Congress 9 seats.