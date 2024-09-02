BJP gives notice for no-confidence motion against Himachal Assembly Speaker

Shimla, Sep 2 (PTI) Leader of Opposition in Himachal Pradesh Assembly Jai Ram Thakur on Monday gave a notice for a no-confidence motion against Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania, citing his behaviour "inside and outside" the House.

The notice was submitted to the Secretary of the state Assembly by Thakur and other BJP MLAs.

Later, the BJP legislators called on Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla and apprised him of the state's financial plight, saying an "emergency-like situation" had been created in Himachal Pradesh.

In a memorandum submitted to the Governor, Thakur said that the behaviour of the Speaker inside and outside the house has "hurt the feelings of the members" and the BJP has given notice for a no-confidence motion against the Speaker.

Recently, the Speaker said at a meeting that "six MLAs ke sar kalam kar diye gaye hain aur teen aare ke neeche tadap rahein hain (heads of six MLAs have been chopped off and three are tormenting under the saw), which has hurt the feelings of the MLAs", the memorandum alleged.

BJP MLA Inder Dutt Lakhanpal, who was earlier disqualified by the Speaker for defying the Congress whip and was elected again after he switched his party, has objected to the remarks of the Speaker, it said.

However, the Speaker did not withdraw his words and said that he knew the rules well, the memorandum said.

It objected to the Speaker presiding over the proceedings after the notice for a no-confidence motion against him was filed.

The memorandum also quoted instances when the Speaker did not allow the members to raise issues. PTI BPL RT RT