BJP Goa core committee meets ahead of Budget session beginning March 6

Panaji, March 4 (PTI) The core committee of the ruling BJP’s Goa unit met in Panaji on Wednesday ahead of the Budget session of the state legislative assembly.

The Budget session will begin on March 6, with Chief Minister Pramod Sawant scheduled to present the coastal state’s Budget on the first day.

The core committee, including BJP Goa president Damodar Naik, CM Sawant and Union minister Shripad Naik, met at the party office in the morning.

The chief minister said they discussed the upcoming session, bypoll in Ponda assembly constituency and election to the Panaji civic body.

He said the state government has drafted the budget keeping in mind the aspirations of the people.

Sawant said the government had appealed to citizens to submit their suggestions for the Budget. “We have incorporated many suggestions given by the people,” he said.

State BJP president Naik said the party had submitted several suggestions to the state government for the Budget. He expressed hope that the government would consider them.

The Budget session of the assembly will end on March 27. PTI RPS NR