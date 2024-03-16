BJP going all out to wrest South Goa from Congress

Panaji, Mar 16 (PTI) Of the two Lok Sabha constituencies in the coastal state, South Goa seat is known for throwing somewhat unexpected results, keeping the ruling as well as opposition camps on tenterhooks.

In comparison, the North Goa Lok Sabha seat result has been more predictable, and that constituency has been a bastion of the ruling BJP since 1999.

Lok Sabha polls in Goa will be held in a single phase on May 7. Counting of votes will be held on June 4.

The South Goa seat comprising 20 assembly constituencies and a sizable Christian population has mostly remained with the Congress, but was also won by the BJP and regional parties a few times.

Congress’ Francisco Sardinha won from South Goa in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, defeating then sitting MP Narendra Sawarkar of BJP.

The grand old party has won this seat 10 times since 1962 when Goa was liberated from Portuguese rule, while the BJP has clinched it twice - in 1999 and 2014.

Regional parties have also won this seat a few times, including the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) in 1962, the United Goans Party in 1967 and 1971, and the United Goans Democratic Party in 1996.

In the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the opposition INDIA bloc is striving to retain the seat for the Congress, while the BJP’s endeavour is to wrest it.

Goa Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) chief Amit Patkar said, “We will be able to retain the South Goa seat as traditionally it has been our bastion. Considering the current anti-incumbency and the unity of the INDIA bloc, we are in a better position.” Goa BJP general secretary Damu Naik said his party will emerge victorious this time.

“We have the maximum number of MLAs from this constituency, which will make it easier for us to win. Secondly, the ‘Modi Ki Guarantee’ campaign has been getting a good response from the people and they are keen to see the Modi government continue at the helm.” Of the total 20 assembly segments that the South Goa constituency comprises, five are with the INDIA grouping, while 14 are with BJP and its partners. One MLA belongs to the Revolutionary Goans Party (RGP).

The MGP, which was with the Congress during the 2019 elections, is now supporting the BJP in this constituency. The MGP has only one MLA in South Goa.

According to political analysts, the BJP has made inroads into the tribal pockets of the constituency, including the forests of Quepem, Sanguem, Canacona, and is also wooing the voters of urban localities like Margao and Mormugao, The Congress will have to bank on the INDIA bloc’s united force.

The Christian population, which has been the traditional vote bank of the Congress, will remain with the INDIA grouping in this constituency, according to political observers.

Some opposition votes may also go to the Revolutionary Goans Party, which has been extensively campaigning in this Lok Sabha segment since December last year, they said.

The RGP won a seat in the 2022 Goa assembly polls.

The North Goa Lok Sabha constituency has been a citadel of the BJP, with current MP Shripad Naik winning it for the last five consecutive terms since 1999.

Of the 20 assembly seats falling under North Goa constituency, only one is with the Congress at present, while 19 are with the BJP. PTI RPS NP VT VT