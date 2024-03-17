BJP going to make a difference in Kerala politics forever in this election: Prakash Javadekar

Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 17 (PTI) Senior BJP leader and the party's Kerala in-charge Prakash Javadekar on Sunday said its leaders believe that the saffron party is going to make a difference in the state's politics forever in the LS polls, as the LDF and UDF are "parties of the past" and have "nothing new to offer".

A day after the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Lok Sabha polls, according to which Kerala will go to the polls on April 26, Javadekar met the media here and said the "churning in the minds of the voters" in the state is visible, and that it will translate into major gains for the BJP.

He commented that the CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front and the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) have no future in Kerala.

"We (BJP) are going to make a difference in Kerala politics forever in this election. A big churning in the minds of Kerala voters is visible. In 2019, they were made to believe that Rahul Gandhi will become Prime Minister. This time, everybody, including the Congress leaders, are sure that he has no chance of becoming the PM," Javadekar contended.

The BJP is yet to open its account in Kerala. In the 2021 assembly elections, the saffron party's vote share in the state was under 12 per cent, according to the ECI website.

Calling the constituents of the UDF and LDF "parties of the past", Javadekar said, "In Kerala, they are playing a mock fight. They are allies practically in all other states and, in reality, they are tactically together here in Kerala also." The LDF and the UDF have nothing new to offer, he claimed.

Speaking of the 18th Lok Sabha election as a "pro-incumbency election", he said the BJP is fighting it on a positive agenda of development.

"BJP, with its allies in NDA, is contesting elections on a positive agenda of development and performance. This is a pro-incumbency election. We have an unparalleled leader in Narendra Modi," Javadekar said.

Listing out the central government's developmental projects, Javadekar asserted that the party would secure 370-plus seats in the Lok Sabha on its own, and that the NDA front would bag more than 400 seats in all. PTI RRT RRT ANE