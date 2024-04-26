BJP got its 'acche din' but where are the 'acche din' it promised: Mayawati

Lucknow: The country's unemployed people, farmers, women and other deprived sections must consider that they have brought "acche din" (good times) to the BJP but "what happened to their much publicised promise to bring acche din to you", BSP chief Mayawati said on Friday.

Like the Congress slogan of "Garibi Hatao", the BJP, too, has failed to keep its promises, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo added in her post on X as she urged voters to exercise their franchise on the polling day for second phase of the Lok Sabha elections.

1. देश में आज लोकसभा के लिए दूसरे चरण के मतदान में खासकर गरीबों, बेरोजगारों, किसानों, महिलाओं व अन्य वंचितों को यह जरूर सोचना है कि भाजपा के अच्छे दिन तो आपने ला दिए लेकिन आपके ’अच्छे दिन’ लाने के उनके बहुप्रचारित लुभावने वादे का क्या हुआ? बल्कि उनका जीवन इतना त्रस्त क्यों? — Mayawati (@Mayawati) April 26, 2024

Polling in phase two is underway in 88 parliamentary seats in 13 states and Union territories.

In Uttar Pradesh, voting in the second phase is underway in Amroha, Meerut, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Bulandshahr, Aligarh and Mathura constituencies.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav also urged voters to exercise their democratic right in the Lok Sabha elections.

In a post in Hindi on X, Adityanath said, "In the second phase of Lok Sabha Elections-2024 today, an appeal to the respected voters to vote for a 'Safe and developed India'." "Each of your vote is decisive in creating a golden future for the country. First voting, then refreshments!" the CM's post added.

लोक सभा चुनाव-2024 के आज दूसरे चरण के मतदान में सम्मानित मतदाताओं से अपील है कि 'सुरक्षित व विकसित भारत' के लिए मतदान अवश्य करें।



आपका एक-एक वोट देश का स्वर्णिम भविष्य बनाने में निर्णायक है।



पहले मतदान, फिर जलपान! — Yogi Adityanath (मोदी का परिवार) (@myogiadityanath) April 25, 2024

Yadav, in his message to voters, said on X, "Your one vote is both a right and a responsibility given by the Constitution. Do vote and encourage those around you to vote as well!"

आपका एक वोट संविधान के द्वारा दिया गया हक़ भी है और ज़िम्मेदारी भी। ख़ुद भी वोट डालें और आसपास के मतदाताओं को भी वोट डालने के लिए प्रेरित करें! pic.twitter.com/7ZbE736eyD — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) April 26, 2024

In her X post in Hindi, Mayawati said, "Today is the second phase of voting for the Lok Sabha polls in the country. The poor, unemployed, farmers, women and other deprived people must consider that you brought acche din to the BJP but what happened to their much publicised promise of bringing acche din for you? Rather (why) is their (party's) condition so troubled?"

In a related post, she said, "Like Congress's 'Garibi Hatao' slogan, the BJP too has broken a big promise. While the basic duty of the government is to run the country under the sacred humanitarian and welfare objectives of the Constitution and ensure the development of Bahujans, then why are the lives of crores of poor, SC, ST, OBC, minorities continuously helpless and miserable?" she asked.

"The interest of the country and its nearly 125 crore hardworking people lies in voting to bring 'acche din' that are free of poverty and unemployment, rather than voting for any particular person or party. Come forward to vote for a 'good government' that is pro-Bahujan. Hence, 'First vote then refreshments'," Mayawati added.

Earlier on Thursday, Uttar Pradesh Congress president Ajay Rai in a post on X said, "There is an appeal to the respected voters of Uttar Pradesh to play an important role in securing the country, Constitution and democracy by casting their invaluable vote to the candidates of the INDI Alliance. Your one vote can save the country from inflation, atrocities and corruption."

There are more than 1.67 crore voters, 7,797 polling stations and 17,704 polling booths in the eight Lok Sabha constituencies where polling is underway on Friday.

Among the 91 candidates in the fray in this phase are actor-turned-politician Hema Malini, seeking a third term from Mathura on a BJP ticket, and actor Arun Govil, who portrayed the role of Lord Ram in television serial "Ramayan".