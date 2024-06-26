BJP got Kejriwal arrested by CBI in fake case: AAP

New Delhi: The AAP alleged on Wednesday that when there was a possibility of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal getting bail from the Supreme Court in a money laundering case, the BJP panicked and got him arrested in a "fake case" by the CBI.

Earlier in the day, a Delhi court allowed the CBI to formally arrest Kejriwal in the Delhi excise policy case.

The CBI arrested Kejriwal after Special Judge Amitabh Rawat passed the order. The agency has sought five-day custody of the chief minister in the case.

In a post in Hindi on X, the AAP said, "The dictator crossed all limits of cruelty!! Today when there was every possibility of Chief Minister @ArvindKejriwal getting bail, the BJP went into panic mode and got Kejriwal arrested by the CBI in a fake case."

"The CBI took Kejriwal ji to Rouse Avenue Court where his blood sugar level dropped very low. Dictator, no matter how much oppression you inflict, Kejriwal will neither bow down nor break," it said.

Kejriwal has been in prison since April 1 in connection with the excise policy-linked money laundering case being probed by the Enforcement Directorate.

On May 10, the Supreme Court had granted interim bail to Kejriwal for 21 days to campaign for the Lok Sabha elections. He returned to prison on June 2.

The Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22 was withdrawn by the Kejriwal government in July 2022 after Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena recommended a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into alleged irregularities in its formulation and implementation.