BJP government exposed paper leak scams committed under Congress regime: CM Sharma

Jaipur, Aug 29 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Friday said his government has exposed paper leak and recruitment frauds that took place under the previous Congress regime.

Addressing a public meeting in Todaraisingh, Sharma alleged that the Congress government had betrayed the youth by failing to act against recruitment scams.

"Those who fraudulently secured government jobs during the previous government's tenure are being caught, and their role is being exposed," he said.

Referring to the 2021 police sub-inspector (SI) recruitment exam, which was cancelled by the court on Thursday over a paper leak, the chief minister said the Congress dispensation took no action in the matter until 2023.

"After our government was formed, we constituted a Special Investigation Team on December 16. The SOG later arrested 56 trainee SIs with several others. Our government's action laid the foundation for the court's decision," he said.

Taking a dig at Congress leaders, Sharma said action in the paper leak cases had even reached the personal security officer (PSO) of a former chief minister. "More such big fish will be caught." Sharma asserted that in the past one-and-a-half years of the BJP government, not a single paper leak had occurred and exams were held in a transparent manner.

The chief minister also said that under the state government's 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' and 'Hariyalo Rajasthan' campaigns, over 18.5 crore saplings were planted.

"Our target is to plant 50 crore saplings in five years to make Rajasthan greener," he said.