BJP government weakening workers' rights by changing MGNREGA: BSP

Hisar, Dec 25 (PTI) The Bahujan Samaj Party on Thursday accused the BJP government of weakening labourers' legal rights by "making changes to the MGNREGA", terming the move "anti-labour".

The remarks were made at a a review meeting held at Kumhar Dharamshala here, jointly chaired by Haryana state president Krishna Jamalpur and state in-charge Jagdish Chander. Former Uttar Pradesh MLC and BSP state in-charge Dr Meghraj was the chief guest.

The Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Act, 2025 -- which has received the President's assent -- repeals the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA).

Dr Meghraj said the Centre bore 90 per cent of the MGNREGA expenditure earlier, and the states 10 per cent. But under the new provisions, the Centre's share has been reduced to 60 per cent, shifting 40 per cent of the burden to the states.

As most GST and other tax revenues go to the Centre, states would cut "MGNREGA works" due to financial constraints, he claimed.

He said this would weaken the employment guarantee, reduce rural job opportunities and increase exploitation of the poor, Dalits and workers.

He warned that the BSP would not tolerate any attack on labourers' rights and would launch protests if needed.

The meeting also opposed the Haryana government's decision to increase daily working hours from nine to 10 and to provide a break only after six hours, saying it was against the health and dignity of workers.

The meeting also discussed preparations to celebrate BSP supremo and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mayawati's birthday on January 15 across the state.

Several state-level office-bearers and party workers from six districts attended the meeting.

Dr Meghraj said only the BSP could provide a clean and pro-people alternative in the upcoming Haryana Assembly elections and appealed to the youth to join the party.