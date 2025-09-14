BJP governments formed through 'stolen votes', says SP's Shivpal Yadav

Etawah (UP), Sep 14 (PTI) Samajwadi Party (SP) national general secretary Shivpal Singh Yadav on Sunday accused the BJP of forming governments by "stealing votes" and said people’s trust in the ruling party has eroded completely.

Speaking to reporters after a party meeting here, Yadav said that instead of solving people's problems, this government has engaged in "corruption and loot".

"The reality of vote thieves has now been exposed. The BJP formed governments only through stolen votes. Now, SP cadres across Uttar Pradesh, ... all 75 districts, will stop this theft and defeat the BJP. The people have lost faith in the BJP," Yadav said.

Criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the SP leader said farmers in his constituency of Varanasi are struggling due to a shortage of fertilisers.

"The condition of farmers is worsening. For DAP fertiliser, farmers have to stand in queues for hours. The government is ignoring their plight," he claimed.

Referring to the April 22 Pahalgam attack, Yadav blamed the Centre and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for security lapses.

"There was no military or security deployment in such a sensitive place. It was the Centre's failure. We are protesting because it is our democratic right. Law and order is collapsing across the country," he alleged.

On SP MP Dimple Yadav’s Delhi-bound IndiGo flight aborting take off at the Lucknow airport due to a technical issue, he said air travel, once considered safe, has also become unsafe under the BJP government.

"This government has not solved any of the people’s problems. Instead, it has only engaged in extortion, loot and corruption," Yadav alleged.

Stressing the importance of discipline in the SP, he warned that leaders or workers making derogatory remarks on social media against party leaders, including district-level presidents and secretaries, will face immediate expulsion.

"There is no place for indiscipline in the party," he said.