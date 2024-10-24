BJP govt brought water to Shekhwati region, while Congress overlooked its concerns: Rajasthan CM

Jaipur, Oct 24 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Thursday said his government made an agreement with Haryana to bring water from the Yamuna river to the Shekhawati region, fulfilling the years-old demand of the locals there.

Addressing an election rally in Jhunjhunu in support of a party candidate for bypolls, Sharma also accused the Congress of deceiving people over the issue.

"Congress is the enemy of the Shekhawati region because its leaders promised to cancel the Yamuna water agreement in the party manifesto for the Haryana Assembly elections," he said.

"Congress has pushed the country into a quagmire of corruption. Its politics of appeasement and casteism has ruined the country," he alleged.

Sharma praised the Narendra Modi-led central government and named several of his government's policies to claim that the BJP does not discriminate between the people.

"When we give Kisan Samman Nidhi, Vridhajan Samman, Awas, Food Security and electricity connection to farmers, we do not look at caste and religion. We have not done any kind of discrimination in the development of 200 assembly constituencies of the state. Each assembly constituency has been given an adequate budget," he said.

Sharma said the Congress kept the ERCP project for eastern Rajasthan hanging for a long time overlooking what's good for the people.

"Whereas as soon as we came, we understood the need of the area and signed an MoU. We will also lay the foundation stone of ERCP soon," he said.

Sharma also addressed rallies in Ramgarh, Dausa, and Deoli-Uniara canvassing for the party candidates.

Voting under bypoll for seven assembly seats will be held on November 13 and results will be declared on November 23. PTI SDA VN VN