BJP govt conducting e-verification to streamline ration card distribution: Sirsa

New Delhi, Mar 22 (PTI) Delhi Food Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa has said the BJP government is conducting e-verification to streamline the distribution of ration cards to needy people, adding the process will help identify how many more beneficiaries can be covered.

Sirsa said the BJP government is working on providing ration cards to needy people.

He said the government held a meeting in this regard a week ago and is now conducting e-verification.

"After verification, we will assess how many slots are available and how many people can be allotted ration cards. Once that is determined, we will proceed with distributing the ration cards," Sirsa told PTI in a recent interview.

The BJP, which returned to power in Delhi after 26 years, earlier alleged that the previous government had stopped issuing ration cards to new beneficiaries.

Earlier in January last year, Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena also wrote to the chief secretary, stating that 90,000 eligible beneficiaries had not received ration cards. PTI NSM AS AS