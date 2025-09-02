BJP govt 'confused' on foreign policy, prioritising propaganda over national interest: SP MP

Ballia (UP), Sep 2 (PTI) Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Dharmendra Yadav from Azamgarh has accused the BJP-led Centre of being "confused" about the country's foreign policy, claiming that the government is prioritising propaganda over national interest.

Speaking at a function in Naseerpur Math village in Ballia district's Bharauli area on Monday evening, after unveiling a statue of folk singer Parashuram Yadav, the SP leader claimed that India's leadership had "bowed before the US" following its assertion that it had brokered a ceasefire with Pakistan.

"Operation Sindoor was a major success; our soldiers destroyed terrorist camps. But while our armed forces triumphed, we saw our leadership bend in negotiations," Yadav said.

"America repeatedly said it arranged a ceasefire, and our government could not even respond once. This shows the leadership has bowed before the US," he alleged.

He further claimed the government was failing to take clear decisions in the country's interest because it was "busy in propaganda, publicity and misusing agencies like the Income Tax department and CBI against opponents." Yadav also criticised the BJP over the Constitution (130th Amendment) Bill introduced in the Lok Sabha, alleging it was aimed at suppressing opposition parties rather than curbing corruption.

"The purpose of this law is to jail opposition leaders and topple their governments. India already has many laws to deal with corruption," Yadav said.

On political developments in Bihar, Yadav said SP national president Akhilesh Yadav's visit to the state had "boosted" the opposition INDIA bloc.

"Bihar is our border state, our culture and ties are closely linked. The state has a history of leading change, from the freedom struggle to the Emergency. This time too, Bihar is ready for change," he said.

Asked how many seats the SP would contest in Bihar, Yadav replied, "The question is not about SP's seats; the question is how many seats the INDIA bloc will win."