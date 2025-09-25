BJP govt constantly 'deceiving' farmers: Cong leader Hooda

Chandigarh, Sep 25 (PTI) Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Thursday accused the BJP government of consistently deceiving farmers alleging that even after announcing the commencement of paddy procurement, the process has not begun yet.

Although the government announced the commencement of paddy procurement on September 22, farmers have been waiting for procurement agencies in the mandis for several days, yet the process has not begun.

As a result, private traders are exploiting farmers, the former Haryana chief minister alleged in a statement here.

The government is consistently deceiving farmers, he alleged.

Hooda stated that arrivals of paddy, millet, and cotton have already started in the markets.

"However, in the absence of government procurement, farmers are being compelled to sell their paddy at rates Rs 300–400 below the MSP, around Rs 600 below the prevailing market price, and cotton at nearly Rs 2,000 less. Having already endured the devastation caused by floods, farmers are now being made to suffer further due to the government’s apathy," he alleged.

Hooda said that at the time of assembly polls last year BJP had promised to give Rs 3,100 per quintal for paddy procurement, "but failed to honour this commitment".