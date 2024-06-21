BJP govt continuously working to empower all sections of society: Haryana CM Nayab Saini

Chandigarh, Jun 21 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said on Friday that the BJP government is continuously working to empower the poor, farmers, labourers, women and youth.

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, various welfare schemes are being implemented for all sections of society, which has increased public trust in our government. If anyone thinks about the welfare of the poor, farmers and the marginalised sections of society, it is Narendra Modi," said Saini at an event held in Bhiwani district.

At the event, the chief minister reiterated his government's commitment to farmer welfare by disbursing a compensation amount of Rs 135 crore for damaged crops during Rabi-2024 directly into the accounts of over 54,000 farmers across the state through the 'e-Fasal Kshatipurti Portal'.

Besides this, under the Deendayal Upadhyaya Antyodaya Parivar Suraksha Yojana (DAYALU), he also released financial assistance of Rs 131.24 crore into the accounts of 3,527 eligible beneficiaries, said an official statement.

Saini mentioned that the state government is continuously working to strengthen the poor through various schemes.

He said during the previous Bhupinder Singh Hooda-led Congress government's 10-year tenure, they gave only Rs 1,100 crore as crop damage compensation to the Haryana's farmers, while the BJP government has given Rs 12,500 crore in the last nine-and-a-half years for crop damage.

Saini alleged that the opposition spreads misinformation claiming that the government is anti-farmer and will abolish MSP. However, just two days ago, the central government increased the MSP of crops to benefit the farmers. In Haryana, the "double-engine" government also buys 14 crops at MSP, he stated.

The chief minister remarked that during the Congress government headed by Hooda, "the farmers were even given cheques for Rs 2 and Rs 5 as compensation".

Kiran Choudhry, who quit the Congress and joined the BJP this week, also spoke on the occasion. she said Prime Minister Modi's vision of a developed India by 2047 guides their work.

The government is continuously working for the welfare of farmers, women and youth, providing jobs based on merit, she said.

Haryana Finance Minister J P Dalal and BJP's Bhiwani-Mahendragarh MP-elect Dharambir Singh also spoke on the occasion. PTI SUN KSS KSS