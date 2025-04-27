BJP govt doing 'propaganda', failing to address critical issues: Akhilesh Yadav

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday hit out against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government, accusing it of prioritising "propaganda" over addressing critical issues.

Raising the problem of unemployment, he alleged that the government was failing to provide adequate job opportunities which was depriving the marginalised sections the benefit of reservations.

Addressing a press conference at party headquarters after a meeting of the SP's youth wing, Yadav said, "The Bharatiya Janata Party government is continuously working on propaganda. We also have to remember that our issues are still unemployment.

"The way jobs are decreasing, people are unable to find work according to their qualifications, the government is unable to provide respectable employment. People who have degrees, who have degrees in good professional courses, have been made delivery boys, so they are unable to provide respectable jobs," the former chief minister said.

Yadav alleged that the BJP government is undermining constitutional rights and tampering with reservation policies.

"While the people in the government, from time to time, do not give all the rights ensured in the Constitution, reservations are also being tampered with.

"Not giving jobs means not giving reservations. There has been a lot of political interference in education," he alleged.