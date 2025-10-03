BJP govt ended 'kharchi-parchi' system prevailing in Haryana earlier: Shah

Chandigarh, Oct 3 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said the BJP government in Haryana has ended the "kharchi-parchi" system that prevailed in the state earlier, wherein people could not get jobs without corruption or favouritism.

The senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader also said the people of Haryana have given their mandate to the saffron party for a third consecutive term and over the last 10 years, no stone has been left unturned for the state's development.

Shah said this while addressing a gathering in Kurukshetra after inaugurating a week-long exhibition on the three new criminal laws enacted by the BJP-led Centre.

"For the third time in a row, the people of Haryana have given a mandate to the BJP and the BJP government has left no stones unturned for the state's development.

"Earlier (when other political parties were in power), it used to be said that when the government of a party is formed in Haryana, development takes place in a particular district and when another party comes to power, another district witnesses development. The rest of the state had to keep waiting for development," he said, adding that the BJP has put an end to this regional bias that prevailed earlier.

"For the first time, Haryana is witnessing equitable development under the BJP government," he said.

In a scathing attack on the previous regimes in the state, Shah said, "Some people had destroyed the system of how jobs were given. But the BJP government has ended the system of 'kharchi and parchi' and merit has become the sole criterion in giving jobs." He said the BJP government in Haryana has had many remarkable achievements and giving jobs on merit is one of those.

The Union home and cooperation minister dedicated several development projects to the people of Haryana. From Kurukshetra, he digitally inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of 19 projects worth Rs 825 crore.

These included the inauguration of five nursing colleges at a cost of Rs 262.51 crore, 84 residential quarters at the Jind Police Lines, a PWD guesthouse and block in Narnaul, along with the foundation stones for 11 projects totalling Rs 562.49 crore.

Shah also laid the foundation stones for several key infrastructure projects, including the strengthening of the Rohtak-Kharakoda-Delhi border road at a cost of Rs 25.04 crore, a dairy complex on Kanhali Road in Rohtak costing Rs 13.88 crore, a district jail building in Charkhi Dadri at an estimated cost of Rs 97.73 crore and another district jail building in Panchkula at a cost of Rs 86.17 crore.

As part of the exhibition, a special live demonstration illustrated the swift police response to emergency calls on the "112" helpline and the streamlined process of justice delivery under the new criminal laws.

Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini called the occasion historic and transformative, noting that Kurukshetra, the birthplace of the Bhagavad Gita, is the ideal setting to launch a legal framework rooted in justice, fairness and modern governance.

He said the implementation of the new criminal laws has made India's justice-delivery system more powerful, effective and transparent than ever before.

Through these laws, citizens are getting quicker justice, Saini said.

He added that it is a matter of pride for Haryana that the state has not only implemented these laws in a short span of time but has also achieved an impressive conviction rate of more than 80 per cent, which is a significant accomplishment.

Saini said the Haryana Police has been thoroughly trained for the effective implementation of the new criminal laws.

Emphasising the integration of modern technology into policing and investigation, Saini said Haryana has launched the e-Sakshya and e-Summon apps, with all investigating officers trained to upload audio-video recordings digitally.

He said to support remote testimony and electronic evidence handling, the state has established 2,145 video-conferencing rooms across police stations, forensic laboratories, courtrooms, jails and banks.

From January 1 to August 31, forensic examinations of crime scenes were recorded through the e-Sakshya app in 96.71 per cent cases.

Saini assured Shah that Haryana would continue to serve as a model state for governance and legal reforms. Whatever progressive measures the Centre introduces, Haryana will implement those with full commitment and urgency, he said.

Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department, Haryana, Sumita Misra, shared detailed information about the implementation of the new criminal laws.

She said before implementing the new laws, several pivotal measures were taken at the state level, including administrative preparations, training officers and strengthening technical infrastructure.

She emphasised that this transformation will not only make law enforcement more effective but also strengthen the common citizen's trust in the judicial system.

Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan, Haryana ministers Anil Vij, Krishan Lal Panwar, Mahipal Dhanda, Arvind Sharma, Shyam Singh Rana, Ranbir Gangwa, Krishan Kumar Bedi, Arti Singh Rao, Gaurav Gautam, state BJP chief Mohan Lal Badoli and BJP MP from Kurukshetra Naveen Jindal were among those present on the occasion. PTI SUN RC