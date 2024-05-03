BJP govt failed on every front, people will teach them a lesson in LS polls: Hooda

Chandigarh, May 3 (PTI) Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Friday alleged that the BJP government has failed on every front and people will teach them a lesson in the polls.

He was addressing a public gathering in Narnaul where he attacked the BJP-led governments at the Centre and in the state.

"BJP has failed on every front," Hooda said, while adding that people will teach them a lesson in the election.

Polling for 10 Lok Sabha seats will be held in the sixth phase of elections on May 25.

Earlier, Hooda accompanied Congress candidate Rao Dan Singh, who filed his nomination from the Bhiwani-Mahendragarh Lok Sabha seat on Friday.

The former chief minister said that the spirit of patriotism is engrained in the soil of Bhiwani-Mahendragarh and every youth here grows up with the desire to join the Army and die for the country.

According to a statement, he alleged that the "BJP also took away the right of our youth to serve and make sacrifices for the country by implementing Agniveer Yojana".

Further attacking the BJP, he said, "Instead of giving minimum support price, farmers were given lathis and bullets. Instead of providing education and employment to the youth, they were given unemployment.” "Instead of giving respect to wrestlers and higher positions under the 'Padak Lao, Pad Pao' policy, they were dragged on the streets. Similarly, the BJP government harassed every section of the state, including workers, employees, traders, sarpanches but now BJP will have to give account of every action in the elections," Hooda said.

He said BJP now has to seek votes among the same people "with whom this party has always talked in the language of arrogance, lathis and bullets".

Hooda said Rao Dan Singh will win with a huge margin from Bhiwani-Mahendragarh and will become a strong voice of the area in the Parliament.

The BJP has fielded its sitting MP from Bhiwani-Mahendragarh, Dharambir Singh, from the seat.

In his address, Rao Dan Singh said, "before the implementation of Agniveer Yojana, about 5,000 youth from Haryana were recruited in the army every year, but now hardly 200 youth will be recruited".

"The central government has also rejected the demand for the Ahir Regiment. By implementing schemes like Agniveer in the Centre and Kaushal Rozgar Nigam in Haryana, BJP took away the right to permanent jobs from the youth," he claimed. PTI SUN NB NB