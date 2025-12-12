BJP govt failed on key fronts, CM read out script sent from Delhi: Rajasthan Congress

Jaipur, Dec 12 (PTI) The Rajasthan Congress on Friday accused Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma of staging a political drama instead of accounting for his government's performance over the past two years.

State Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra alleged that the BJP government failed on key fronts, and the chief minister read out another script sent from Delhi instead of answering queries on the promises made by the prime minister and the BJP during the 2023 Rajasthan election.

“Two years ago, Rajasthan witnessed a drama in which a chief minister was born out of a slip of paper. Today again, another slip arrived from Delhi. Instead of theatrics, the chief minister should tell people what his government has actually delivered,” Dotasra told a press conference, as the BJP government completed two years in office in the state.

Dotasra alleged that Rajasthan has slipped backwards in every sector, citing “cuts in health insurance coverage, shortage of medicines in government hospitals, and the weakening of flagship schemes initiated under the previous Congress government”.

The Chiranjeevi health cover has been reduced from Rs 25 lakh to Rs 5 lakh, accident insurance has been halved, while hundreds of hospitals exited the Rajasthan Government Health Scheme (RGHS), Dotasra claimed.

“Even free medicine availability has declined, with reports of fake medicines surfacing,” he alleged.

On agriculture, Dotasra said farmers were standing in long queues for fertiliser, facing police action, and not receiving promised bonuses or PM-Kisan benefits.

“The BJP promised Rs 12,000 under the Kisan Samman Nidhi, but even that has not been delivered. Wheat procurement at Rs 2,700 did not happen,” he said.

Referring to the ongoing protests in Tibbi, Hanumangarh, Dotasra criticised the government for not engaging with the farmers, saying ministers could conduct raids on fertiliser dealers but could not visit the protesting farmers.

Dotasra also targeted the education department, alleging large-scale corruption in transfers, shortage of teachers, and the rollback of student welfare schemes.

“Over 1.1 lakh teacher posts are lying vacant. Schools built under the Congress government are being shut. Enrolment in government schools has dropped drastically,” he claimed.

He also accused the state government of policy paralysis, citing the stalled Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP) despite the prime minister's earlier announcement.

“The chief minister must tell the public why the ERCP has still not been declared a national project and how much money the Centre has released – which is zero,” he said.

Dotasra also criticised law and order, alleging rising extortion, murders, and administrative indifference.

“The chief minister must review the situation seriously. As the home minister, law and order is his direct responsibility,” the Congress leader said.

Challenging Sharma to an open debate, Dotasra said, “I invite the chief minister to Albert Hall. Let us discuss five major departments in front of the people. Then they will know what the Congress delivered and what this government has failed to do.” PTI AG ARI