BJP govt failed to address unemployment, inflation; imposed its ideology on public: Pilot

Jaipur, Oct 9 (PTI) Senior Congress leader and former Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot on Thursday launched a sharp attack on the BJP government, accusing it of imposing its ideology on public and failing to address unemployment and inflation.

Addressing Congress workers during his visit to Reodar Assembly constituency, Pilot said, "In the last 10 years, only one thing has happened, and that is deliberately imposing their ideology on the public. The BJP had promised to double farmers' income, bring back black money from abroad, and eliminate corruption from its root. Now, the question is who is responsible for the circumstances that have developed in the state and the country." Pilot said that those who believe in the Congress ideology are now uniting against the BJP's divisive politics. "When we walk the path of truth and stand with public sentiment, it keeps our opponents awake at night," he said.

He said the country was going through a very difficult phase despite social media portraying a rosy picture.

"Unemployment and rising prices have broken the backbone of the common man," the Congress leader said, adding that the BJP had promised two crore jobs but reduced employment opportunities instead.

Pilot alleged that the BJP was imposing its ideology on the public and diverting attention from real issues. "Whenever questioned, their answer is only about Hindu-Muslim or temple-mosque," he remarked.

He further said that the Congress government had introduced MGNREGA (Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act) to support the poor, but the BJP was weakening it. "We gave every family the right to 100 days of employment, but the current government has deprived workers of their rights," he alleged.

Former MLA Sanyam Lodha, who was also present, accused the BJP government of weakening democratic institutions. He said that the delay in panchayat and municipal elections amounted to a violation of the Constitution.

Lodha expressed concern over "increasing instances of weapon worship in universities" instead of education and warned that if the government does not follow the rule of law, Congress workers will launch protest against the Bhajanlal Sharma-led state government. PTI AG RUK RUK