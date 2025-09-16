BJP govt 'failed' to give sense of security to women in Odisha: Patnaik

Bhubaneswar, Sep 16 (PTI) Leader of Opposition in Odisha Assembly Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday alleged that the BJP government in the state has "miserably failed" to provide a sense of security among women.

Patnaik, also the president of Biju Janata Dal, expressed his anguish and shock over the gangrape of a student on Saturday near Baliharchandi temple in Puri district, about 50 km from the state capital Bhubaneswar.

"The BJP administration of Odisha has failed miserably to create confidence in the system where our daughters feel safe, valued and heard -- leave aside empowerment," Patnaik said in a post on X.

On the Baliharchandi gangrape case, Patnaik said, "Every time we hear the same rehearsed statements: people's government is taking strict action, ensuring women's safety and sparing no one".

The former chief minister noted that the victims and family members of Gopalpur (where a college student was raped on June 15, Balasore (Where a woman student committed self-immolation and died on July 14), Balanga (where a minor girl was allegedly set ablaze on July 19), and many other victims, who died in desperation, are still waiting for justice.

"It is heartrending to witness such horrifying patterns of violence against women reported across #Odisha. While the BJP leaders engage in theatrical display of concern, the predators prowl on broad daylight with impunity," Patnaik said.

The Leader of Opposition said, "If such a crime happens near a very popular tourist place, often thronged by tourists from across the world, it will tarnish the image of #Odisha within the country and internationally. The sooner the BJP govt takes the strongest action, women of Odisha will feel safe again." Meanwhile, the Biju Mahila Janata Dal, the women's wing of the BJD, announced that it will stage demonstrations before the SP offices across the state on September 17 and submit memorandums demanding safety of women in the state.

"The women and girls during 15 months of the BJP rule are the worst sufferers. There is rape of at least 15 women and girls in Odisha every day," Opposition chief whip and BJD MLA Pramila Mallik told reporters here.

Accompanied by senior BJD leaders Lekhashree Samanta Singhar and Minati Behera, Mallik addressed a press conference here and criticised the BJP government over its "lack of sincerity" towards women's safety.

The BJD alleged that the Women and Sishu Desk operating in all the police stations across Odisha has remained defunct, which led to rise in crime against women in the state.

The BJD in a statement said that the party has rushed a senior women's delegation to the rape survivor's village in Puri district.

"The incident of gang rape of the woman has not only shaken the people of Brahmagiri block but has also highlighted the deteriorating law and order situation across the state," the party said in a statement.

The delegation will also meet the Superintendent of Police, Puri, to discuss the prevailing law-and-order situation and issues concerning women's safety in Puri district. PTI AAM AAM RG