BJP govt gave over 9 lakh jobs so far as against 6 lakh by UPA: Jitendra Singh

New Delhi: Over nine lakh people have been recruited in different central government departments by the NDA dispensation since 2014 as against six lakhs during the first nine years of the UPA rule, Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said Tuesday.

Addressing 'Rozgar Mela' presided over by Prime Minister Narendra Modi here, Singh said that not only jobs have been created in the past nine years but the PM has generated awareness among the youths that employment is not only about government jobs.

That is why, he said, the number of start-ups have gone up to 1.25 lakh from around 350-400.

"You (PM) have also opened up space sector and the number of start ups went up to 150 from four. Especially, after Chandrayaan-3's success, there has been tremendous interest among youths in the space sector," he said addressing the event.

Singh said there has been tremendous increase in employment and promotions during the NDA's tenure.

"During the first nine years of UPA rule (Congress-led United Progressive Alliance), hardly six lakh government jobs were created. Under your (PM Modi's) tenure, recruitment has been done for more than nine lakh posts," the minister said.

He said that under the UPA rule some people would retire from the same post they were recruited on which discouraged them.

The BJP government, he said, gave mass promotions and cleared backlog. "If we see Central Secretariat Service (CSS) alone, there has been 160 per cent increase in promotion under your (Modi) leadership as compared to the UPA's rule," he said.

During Tuesday's 'Rozgar Mela', appointment letters were given to over 51,000 new employees in different central government departments through a virtual event.

"I have been selected for a job in CPWD (Central Public Works Department). I am very happy over it and I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Jitendra Singh for it," said Renu Kumari, a 'divyang', after receiving the appointment letter.