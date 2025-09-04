BJP govt gave Rs 172 crore to favourites on Workers Welfare Board in election year: Chairman

Shimla, Sep 4 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board chairman Nardev Singh Kanwar on Thursday alleged that the earlier BJP government in the state distributed Rs 172 crore to "favourites" from the board by registering 72,260 workers "overnight".

He said the matter was raised vehemently during a review meeting of the board on Thursday and a reply was sought from officers concerned.

Kanwar added that workers' payments to the tune of Rs 204 crore have been pending from the previous BJP regime.

The chairman has sought a reply from the board's officers in the entire matter. The district labour welfare officers have also been directed to submit a report about the basis on which 72,260 workers were registered overnight in 2021-22, a statement issued here said.

After receiving the report, explanation would be sought from the then labour officers and strict action would be taken if the reply was found unsatisfactory, Kanwar said.

The chairman said eligible workers were deprived of benefits of the board's schemes while freebies were distributed to workers registered overnight. An 'eligibility' inquiry of workers who got benefits in the election year would be conducted to bring out the truth, he said.

Kanwar said this also raises questions on the functioning of the then minister, as the board has detected 38 cases of fake registrations and filed cases against fake beneficiaries at police stations in Hamirpur, Bhoranj, Barsar and Sujanpur.

After the registration of FIRs, nine fake beneficiaries have returned Rs 6 lakh, as the Board's Act has a provision for 10 years' punishment for availing benefits in a fraudulent manner, he said.

The chairman said 40,696 people received financial benefits in 2021-22 and 32,015 in the first eight months of 2022-23, as the BJP used the board as a political weapon to win elections.

From April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022, Rs 92.33 crore were distributed to workers, out of which Rs 32 crore were given for marriages, Rs 44 crore for education, Rs 1.30 crore for medical expenses, Rs 8.65 crore on deaths and Rs 5.24 crore for maternity expenses.

A sum of Rs 79.29 crore was distributed From April 1, 2022 to October 31, 2022. This included Rs 52.21 crore for education, Rs 19 lakh for medical reasons, Rs 4.33 crore on deaths, Rs 2.39 crore for maternity expenses and Rs 13 lakh under Pradhan Mantri and Chief Minister's Housing Scheme.

He said after assuming power the Congress government made registration of HimParivar Portal mandatory. As of now 14,913 new workers have been registered and Rs 66 crore have been provided to them as assistance, he added.