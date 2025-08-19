BJP govt has connected every section with govt schemes: Haryana CM

Chandigarh, Aug 19 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini Tuesday said that the BJP government has connected every section of the society with government schemes and adopted a zero tolerance towards corruption.

He said the government has not only given MSP on every crop but it has also increased the minimum support price (MSP), he said, adding that it has curbed corruption while adopting a zero tolerance policy towards corruption, according to a party statement.

Saini was addressing party meetings here in the presence of state BJP chief Mohan Lal Badoli and some other senior party leaders.

He said self-help groups (SHGs) have also been promoted.

The chief minister told the party office-bearers present to take the schemes of the Centre and the state government to the public while detailing the achievements of the government.

Talking about the opposition, Saini said it has no issue.

The people of the country and the state are happy with the schemes of the BJP government, he said in the meeting.

Saini, along with Badoli, held the first meeting with the party's state office-bearers, district presidents and district in-charges and discussed the upcoming party programmes as well as reviewed the programmes held so far.

After this, the second meeting was held with those 42 party candidates who had contested the 2024 assembly elections and lost. In the meeting, the chief minister and Badoli, along with other senior leaders present, emphasised on further strengthening the party in these assembly segments.

The 42 candidates who unsuccessfully contested the assembly elections in 2024 were asked to focus on increasing the vote percentage of the BJP.

In the 2024 assembly elections, the BJP secured an overall 39.94 per cent of the votes. The BJP aims to increase it to more than 50 per cent by the 2029 assembly elections, the statement said.

Looking to further strengthen its base, the Haryana unit of the BJP had in July appointed party MLAs, including several ministers, as in-charge of 42 assembly seats, the constituencies where its candidates lost in the 2024 elections.

In the October 2024 polls, the BJP had returned to power for a third consecutive term, winning 48 of 90 seats, the Congress won 37 seats, the INLD two, while three seats were won by Independents. PTI SUN KSS KSS