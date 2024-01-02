BJP govt has given nothing to Haryana, only unemployment, misery: Hooda

Nuh, Jan 2 (PTI) Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Tuesday alleged that the BJP-led government has given nothing to Haryana except "unemployment and misery" in the last over nine years.

All of Haryana Haryana, including Mewat, wants to oust the BJP-JJP government from power, the former chief minister said while addressing a Congress workers meeting in Nuh.

"Centuries of brotherhood, which was not broken even during the partition of 1947, was tested under the present government," he said referring to last year's Nuh violence, and added that the people have rejected the BJP's "divisive politics".

"They have given nothing to Haryana except unemployment, misery and destruction," he said.

Hooda said that law and order has deteriorated under the present government which has led to a "complete drying up of investments" in the state.

"That is why the state is facing the highest unemployment rate in the country today," he pointed out.

"The present government is trying to destroy the medical college built in Mewat during the Congress government. The hospital does not have doctors or medicines," he said.

The Leader of Opposition in the state said the Congress is on a mission to bring Haryana back on the path of development.

"The enthusiasm of the workers and the outpouring of affection in the entire state, including Mewat, is showing that the state is soon going to vote out this government which is steeped in corruption and failures.

The state will get a Congress government, which would work for the welfare of the people through its progressive policies, he said.

Haryana Congress president Udai Bhan said the future belongs to the Congress "and it is certain that the BJP-JJP government will be voted out in the state".

"Every day the government is taking decisions that will ensure that the ruling alliance loses whatever support it has left among the people," Bhan said.