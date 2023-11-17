BJP govt has not fulfilled farmers' demands: Satya Pal Malik

Jaipur, Nov 17 (PTI) Former Jammu and Kashmir governor Satya Pal Malik on Friday attacked the BJP government at the Centre, alleging that it had not fulfilled the demands of farmers.

Talking to reporters here in poll-bound Rajasthan, he also called for unity among farmers and encouraged them to vote collectively based on agricultural issues.

He urged farmers not to vote for BJP leaders who have not addressed the minimum support price issue.

Asked about the possibility of the BJP returning to power in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Malik remarked that if that happens, he anticipates being in jail.

He said that he is considered to be number one on the list of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's enemies.

Malik said that his security has been withdrawn and there is just one person for his protection. PTI SDA ANB ANB