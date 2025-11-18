BJP govt has ruined healthcare services in UP: Akhilesh

Lucknow, Nov 18 (PTI) Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday accused the BJP government of “destroying” the state’s healthcare system.

In a statement issued at the SP headquarters, Yadav alleged that "negligence" in the health department has reached “its peak”, leaving medical services in a dismal state and the public helpless.

He alleged that the 420-bed medical college in Auraiya does not even have staff for 100 beds, while in Amethi, doctors are prescribing medicines from outside despite restrictions.

Yadav further alleged that patients at the district women’s hospital in Pilibhit are being forced to wait for nearly a month for an ultrasound examination.

“Loot of funds and corruption are at their peak in the BJP government,” he said, adding that the state has "failed" to pay rent for several health centres operating out of rented premises for months.

He also accused officials of siphoning off budgeted funds and taking commissions in procurement.

He said even major hospitals in the state capital Lucknow are unable to provide beds and ventilators to critically ill patients, forcing them to run from pillar to post.

The SP chief accused the BJP of making “false claims” about improvements in the health sector.

He said thousands of posts of doctors, nurses and technical staff remain vacant in medical colleges and hospitals across the state.

“The BJP has been in power for nine years, yet it has failed to address the shortage of doctors,” he added.

Yadav said the lack of resources in hospitals forces patients and their attendants to wander around for essential services, often waiting weeks or months for tests.

Accusing the government of losing the trust of the people, he said the BJP is “using dishonesty to forcibly win elections”. He alleged that deaths resulting from corruption and misgovernance under the BJP regime are never accounted for.

"The BJP knows that whether people live or die, it can win or seize power through dishonest means with administrative help," he claimed.