BJP govt has turned Haryana into 'unsafe state': Bhupinder Hooda

Hisar (Haryana), Jul 13 (PTI) Senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda slammed the Nayab Singh Saini government on Saturday over law and order, saying it has turned Haryana into an "unsafe state".

Criminals are now openly committing murder, loot, robbery and extortion, due to which the lives of common people and traders have become miserable, he said at an event here.

When the Congress was in power, it had made Haryana a developed state, but the BJP has turned it into an unsafe state, Hooda claimed.

"If the Congress forms the government, criminals and drug smugglers will not be allowed to stay in Haryana. By establishing the rule of law once again, Haryana will be made the most developed state of the country," the leader of the opposition in the assembly added.

Hooda said the Congress will launch its 'Haryana Maange Hisab Abhiyan' on July 15 to highlight the "failures" of the state government before the people.

State Congress president Udai Bhan said Haryana was a peaceful state during the previous Congress government.

"Due to this, there was a lot of investment and development here and Haryana became the number one state of the country. But today there is an atmosphere of fear... Traders are afraid of investing and doing business here. Criminals are constantly demanding ransom from businessmen. If they do not pay up, they are being murdered," he alleged.

In Hisar alone, more than 100 cases of extortion have come to light. Instead of taking action, the current government is protecting the criminals, he alleged.

Hooda visited the house of JJP local leader and two-wheeler showroom owner Ravindra Saini, who was killed on Wednesday in Hansi. Hooda conveyed his condolences to Saini's family and demanded the immediate arrest of the assailants.

Such incidents have become common in Haryana, the Congress leader alleged, adding that a government that cannot protect the people has no right to remain in power.