BJP govt implemented 80-90% of budget announcements: Rajasthan finance body chief

Jaipur, Aug 26 (PTI) State Finance Commission Chairman Arun Chaturvedi on Tuesday said the Bhajanlal Sharma-led BJP government in Rajasthan has implemented more than 80 to 90 per cent of its budget announcements and given shape to key water supply projects that were left pending under the previous Congress regime.

Addressing a press conference here after an 'MP-MLA Dialogue on Development', Chaturvedi said Chief Minister Sharma has urged public representatives to actively work towards ensuring that the Centre and state government's welfare policies reach the grassroots.

He said the BJP government has taken forward projects like the Ram Jalsetu Link Project and the Yamuna water agreements, while accusing the previous Congress government of "playing politics" over Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP) schemes.

"When the then Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat came for meetings on water projects, the then chief minister and ministers chose to remain absent," Chaturvedi alleged.

Highlighting government initiatives, Chaturvedi said, "Nearly 75,000 government appointments have been provided, and in the coming days another 15,000-20,000 posts will be announced. For the first time, a recruitment calendar has also been released." He added that the state has ensured an adequate supply of urea and fertilisers across districts and taken strict action against black-marketing.

Deputy Chief Minister Prem Chand Bairwa said development funds have been allocated "without discrimination" across all 200 assembly constituencies. "Schemes like Vande Ganga Jal Sanrakshan and Hariyalo Rajasthan reflect the government's commitment to social concerns," he said.

Food and Civil Supplies Minister Sumit Godara added that Chief Minister Sharma has been directly addressing public grievances by visiting ground zero. "The doors of the chief minister's residence remain open 24 hours for the public, unlike the previous chief minister who, during COVID, did not step out of his residence for 20 months," Godara said. PTI AG KSS KSS