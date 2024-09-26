BJP govt in Assam fulfilled promises of providing jobs: Himanta

Guwahati, Sep 26 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said the BJP has already fulfilled its electoral promise of providing one lakh government jobs in the state.

He was speaking at a function after distributing appointment letters to 300 newly recruited employees.

"Not only has the state government fulfilled the promise, but also we have surpassed it, recruiting an additional 24,645 candidates," Sarma said.

He said that at one time, engineering students in Assam were steeped in frustration, with many graduates forced to seek employment outside the state.

''In the last three years, however, a significant number of engineers have been hired across various departments, including public works, public health engineering and rural development," he said.

The chief minister attributed the surge in recruitment to an increase in the state's capital expenditure, which has created opportunities for engineers to contribute to key projects.

One such initiative is the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM), which aims to deliver safe drinking water to every village and household through piped water, he said.

The chief minister also spoke about the ongoing semiconductor plant at Jagiroad, urging Assam's youth to seize the opportunities it would bring.

He claimed the recent recruitment has been entirely based on merit, upholding transparency throughout the process.

Sarma urged the newly appointed officers to work with dedication for the state's development.

He highlighted the government's focus on strengthening forensic science, noting the increased number of convictions and charge sheets in recent years.

The state government has increased the number of forensic laboratories to six, while plans are underway to set up a National University of Forensic Science, he said.

Among those receiving letters were 81 Assistant Engineers (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, Chemical) in the Public Health Engineering Department, 100 Urban Technical Officers and 101 Financial Management Officers in the Housing & Urban Affairs Department, along with 12 Senior Scientist Officers and 6 Junior Officers in the Directorate of Forensic Science.

With these new appointments, the total number of recruits under the present state government has soared to 1,24,645. PTI DG ACD