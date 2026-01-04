BJP govt in Haryana damaging education system: Surjewala

Chandigarh, Jan 4 (PTI) Congress MP Randeep Singh Surjewala on Sunday alleged that the BJP government has badly damaged the education system in Haryana, putting the future of children at risk.

He claimed that over 29,800 teaching posts are lying vacant in government schools, while nearly 50 per cent of professor posts in government colleges are unfilled.

The Congress leader claimed that due to the shortage, the existing teachers are also being assigned non-teaching duties such as election work, surveys, census and government publicity.

Teachers are being burdened with more than 25 non-academic tasks, forcing them to stay away from classrooms for 80 to 100 days a year, he said. "This has resulted in students studying without teachers for long periods." The situation has led to a decline in the overall education system and poor academic performance of students in government schools, Surjewala claimed and accused the BJP of pushing Haryana into unemployment, crime and educational decline, harming both the present and future of the state. PTI VSD NSD NSD