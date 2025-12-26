BJP govt in Haryana giving jobs to outsiders at the cost of state's youth: Surjewala

Chandigarh, Dec 26 (PTI) Congress general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala on Friday accused the ruling BJP in Haryana of denying government jobs to local youth and giving preference to candidates from outside the state.

In a statement, Surjewala alleged that 70-80 per cent of officer-level posts in Haryana are being filled by non-Haryanvi candidates under a “deliberate” policy of the BJP government.

Referring to the recent assistant engineer recruitment in the Haryana Power Utilities, the Congress Rajya Sabha MP claimed that out of the 214 general category posts, 185 were given to outsiders, which was nearly 90 per cent of the total.

He claimed the move forced Haryana's youth to migrate in search of low-paid jobs, while candidates from other states were appointed as officers in Haryana.

The Congress leader cited several other instances to support his claim.

In the assistant engineer (civil) recruitment for the irrigation department, 28 out of 49 general category posts went to outsiders, while in AMO recruitment, about 75 per cent of the 427 general category posts were filled by non-Haryanvis, Surjewala claimed.

He also alleged that in civil judge recruitment, 60 out of the 110 posts went to outsiders, while in the technical education department, 106 out of the 153 lecturer posts went to non-Haryanvi candidates.

The Congress leader claimed that more than 40 per cent of Haryana Civil Services (HCS) recruits were outsiders and that in the 2019 SDO (electricity) recruitment, only two out of 80 posts went to Haryanvis.

“The BJP's slogan of ‘Na Parchi, Na Kharchi’ has proved hollow over the past 11 years,” Surjewala said, as he accused the state government of sidelining the local youth.

Reducing the validity of domicile certificates from 10 years to five years has allowed outsiders to claim reserved category posts, Surjewala alleged.

He also demanded cancellation of the assistant engineer recruitment in the Power Utilities, inclusion of questions related to Haryana's culture and geography in recruitment exams, and a public apology from Chief Minister Nayab Saini, along with a roadmap to end what he termed discrimination against Haryana's youth. PTI VSD ARI