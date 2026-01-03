BJP govt in Haryana placed youth at core of its policies: CM Saini

Panchkula, Jan 3 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Saturday said his government has consistently placed the youths at the core of its policies and implemented numerous schemes centred around them.

Over the past decade, the Central and state governments have accomplished what previous dispensations could not achieve in several decades, he claimed at the 'Prernadaayi Samvad Karyakram' held with state delegation participating in the 29th National Youth Festival in Panchkula.

Earlier, the chief minister interacted with 64 young participants of the National Youth Festival.

The delegation will represent Haryana at the National Youth Festival-2026 to be held in New Delhi, from January 9 to January 12, participating in various competitions, including group dance, debate, painting, young leaders' dialogue, hack for social cause, and design for Viksit Bharat.

Saini said National Youth Day is celebrated on the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda, who was youthful not only in age but also in his thinking and action.

"The future of any nation is shaped by the strength of its youth. When young people are energetic, educated, self-confident, and devoted to the nation, no goal remains unattainable," he said.

The youth of Haryana have always been hardworking, disciplined, and patriotic, which is why they are playing a leading role today in every field, including in the armed forces, sports, education, agriculture, and entrepreneurship, the chief minister said.

Likewise, Haryana's rich folk culture -- its dances, music, art, and traditions -- reflects simplicity, strength, and warmth. When these are showcased at the national youth festival, the entire country will witness the true soul of Haryana, he added.

Saini said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has emphasised that youth empowerment is the key to building a strong India, and the nation's youth must play a pivotal role if the country is to emerge as a global leader.

"It is the result of the prime minister's efforts that India has today become the world's fourth-largest economy. His vision is to make India a developed nation and the world's largest economy by 2047," he said.

Referring to Haryana, Saini said the present government in the state has consistently worked to recognise and nurture the talent of the youth and has formulated a comprehensive youth policy.

He said that the government has not confined its efforts to providing only government jobs, but has also taken care of youth employed through the Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam. Their future has been secured, Saini said.

As a result, these young employees will now receive benefits such as dearness allowance and annual increments, similar to regular employees, enabling them to lead their lives with dignity and self-respect, he added.