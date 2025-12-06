BJP govt in Odisha shatters dreams of job aspirants with cancellation of tests, alleges Patnaik

Bhubaneswar, Dec 6 (PTI) BJD president Naveen Patnaik on Saturday alleged that the BJP government in Odisha has shattered the dreams of job aspirants with frequent cancellations of competitive exams.

Patnaik's comment comes a day after the question papers of the Auxiliary Nurse Midwifery (ANM) examination leaked before the test.

The question paper leak prompted the authorities concerned to cancel the examination.

"The dreams of lakhs of youths are being shattered due to frequent irregularities and cancellation of examinations. The state’s BJP government has once again pushed thousands of aspirants' futures into darkness," Patnaik said in a post on X.

The leader of opposition also asked, “How many more children's dreams will be shattered? How many more futures will be destroyed? Exams after exams are being cancelled or postponed. This shows the BJP government's incompetence." Claiming that 18 recruitment examinations have been cancelled in a span of 18 months since the BJP came to power in Odisha, Patnaik sought to know the intention of the state government.

"What does the government want to show? Will the hopes and dreams of the state's children continue to be crushed like this?,” he asked.

The former chief minister suggested that the state government should ensure that all exams are conducted regularly with transparency.

Patnaik expressed his concerns a day after the issue of the ANM examination question paper leak rocked the state assembly, with members of the BJD and the Congress creating a ruckus in the House.

Odisha’s Health and Family Welfare Minister Mukesh Mahaling said that the question paper-V of the second year ANM course was leaked on social media hours before the commencement of the examinations.

The tests were subsequently cancelled, he said.

The minister also said that the Health and Family Welfare department has lodged an FIR with the Capital Police Station in Bhubaneswar over the question paper leak.

The police have started an investigation into the incident, a senior officer said. PTI AAM BDC