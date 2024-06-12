BJP govt in Odisha will usher in record development: PM Modi

New Delhi, Jun 12 (PTI) Lauding the swearing-in of the first BJP government in Odisha as historic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed confidence on Wednesday that it will usher in record development in the state.

Modi attended the oath ceremony in Bhubaneswar and congratulated new Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and his deputies Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo and Pravati Parida, besides other ministers.

"It's a historic day in Odisha! With the blessings of my sisters and brothers of Odisha, @BJP4Odisha is forming its first-ever government in the state," he said on 'X'.

"With the blessings of Mahaprabhu Jagannath, I am confident this team will usher in record development in Odisha and improve the lives of countless people," the prime minister added. PTI KR IJT IJT