BJP govt in Rajasthan has lost public trust: Pilot

Jaipur, Nov 11 (PTI) Congress general secretary Sachin Pilot on Tuesday said that the BJP government in Rajasthan has lost public trust in two years of its rule.

He said that there are multiple power centres in the party and the government, and it was not clear who was running the government.

Talking to reporters in Ajmer, Pilot said the sudden deputation of Chief Secretary Sudhansh Pant to Delhi reflects a deeper tussle between the bureaucracy and political leaders.

"There is an internal conflict between the government and the party. It is not clear who is running the government," he said.

"The government has disappointed the public in two years and has lost public trust. Development work in rural areas had come to a standstill. This government is only doing advertising and spreading illusions," he said.

Commenting on the assembly bypoll in Anta, Pilot said the Congress had run an effective campaign and expressed confidence of victory.

"Our party has put in full strength. There was misuse of government machinery by the BJP in the bypoll but I am confident that the Congress will win the seat," he said.

The former deputy chief minister condemned the Delhi blast as a horrific and condemnable incident and said that a prompt and thorough probe should be done to catch and punish the culprits.

"If law and order in the national capital is in this state, it is a matter of concern," he said.

On the voter list issue, Pilot called for full transparency and insisted that voter lists should not be trimmed arbitrarily.

"The Election Commission is an institution in which people place their faith. The commission should not run a political agenda. If anyone is deprived of the right to vote, it is a direct attack on democracy," he said.

Pilot demanded that the ECI share voter lists with parties and allow sufficient time for citizens to prove their inclusion.

He alleged that in Bihar, lakhs of voters had been wrongly removed from rolls and living people were shown as dead.

Earlier, Pilot visited the residence of Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani to express condolences on the death of his wife. PTI SDA KSS KSS