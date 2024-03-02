BJP govt in UP should take concrete steps to end paper leak mafia: Priyanka Gandhi

New Delhi, Mar 2 (PTI) Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday said the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh should take concrete steps to end the paper leak mafia in the state if it is serious about the students' future.

In a post on X in Hindi, she said that RO/ARO exams were also cancelled in Uttar Pradesh after the students' protests.

She said the result of the exam, which was to be declared in a few months, now the process of that examination will have to start once again.

"What must be happening to the youth and their families with whom this happened? Has paper leak become the destiny of the youth of Uttar Pradesh," she asked.

Noting that parents struggle endlessly to educate their children, with some selling crops and teaching their children, some selling jewellery or farms while some taking loans to educate their children, she said every family has its own tale of struggle.

Gandhi said the youth preparing for the exams not only have the pressure of building their future, but also have the burden of parents' struggles and family responsibilities.

"Paper leaks and corruption double their struggles. The enthusiasm of the youth dies. Their spirits break. But who will compensate for this? "If the BJP government of Uttar Pradesh is honest and serious about the future of the students then it will have to take concrete and decisive steps to end the paper leak mafia," Vadra said.

The Uttar Pradesh government announced the cancellation of the Review Officer (RO)/Assistant Review Officer (ARO) preliminary exam conducted on February 11 over reports of paper leak.

There have been widespread protests by the students in the state over the paper leaks in several exams, including those for police recruitments, after which the state government cancelled the examinations. PTI SKC AS AS