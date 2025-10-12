BJP govt in UP wants to sell JPNIC but Samajwai Party won't allow it: Akhilesh Yadav

Lucknow, Oct 11 (PTI) Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday said the ruling BJP government has ruined the socialist museum Jai Prakash Narayan International Centre and wants to sell it, but his party will not allow it.

According to a statement, the Samajwadi Party celebrated the birth anniversary of Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan across districts. At the party's state headquarters in Lucknow, Yadav paid homage to the veteran socialist leader by garlanding his statue.

Speaking to reporters later, Yadav said that the Samajwadi Party government built Jai Prakash Narayan International Centre (JPNIC) in Lucknow but the BJP government has destroyed it and hidden it from public.

"The government has ruined JPNIC and wants to sell it. Socialists have resolved that no matter how much the BJP government uses force, we will not let them sell the JPNIC. We will make this museum even better under the Samajwadi Party government," the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said.

He said socialists have a political and emotional attachment to the JPNIC. When its foundation stone was laid, Netaji Mulayam Singh Yadav, George Fernandes, and several senior leaders of the Samajwadi Party were present, he recollected.

The Samajwadi Party chief said Jai Prakash Narayan's concept of "Total Revolution" is still relevant.

"The more work the Samajwadi Party does on the ground, the more successful the fight will be. Therefore, socialists should fight on the ground and raise awareness among people," he said.

Responding to a question, Yadav said that the same circumstances that forced Jai Prakash Narayan to come among the people at that age, in a state of illness, to speak for the youth and to call for total revolution, exist till today.

"Inflation, corruption and unemployment are constantly increasing. The government has failed (in addressing them)," Yadav explained.

"There is no other museum or memorial dedicated to Jai Prakash Narayan anywhere else in the country," Yadav said, adding, "We wanted to visit the JPNIC and lay wreaths. But the BJP government with its dictatorial attitude has ruined everything. How will the BJP seek votes in Bihar in the name of Jai Prakash Narayan?" Responding to a question about the Taliban, Yadav said it is a matter of foreign policy.

"Our foreign minister is welcoming the Taliban foreign minister. Talks are underway between them," he said. PTI CDN RUK RUK