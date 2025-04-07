BJP govt intimidating opposition in Rajasthan with false cases, alleges Cong

Udaipur, Apr 7 (PTI) The Rajasthan Congress on Monday accused the BJP government of intimidating and trying to suppress the opposition in the state by registering false cases against them.

But, every Congress worker was fearless and would not be intimidated by the BJP government, asserted Tikaram Jully, the Leader of Opposition in the Rajasthan Assembly.

He and state Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra were here to record their statements at the CID (Crime Branch) office in connection with a case registered against them for their remarks on the Inspector General of Police (Kota Range) during a protest in Kota last year.

Dotasra told reporters that the BJP government should also investigate cases against its own leaders, instead of just targeting the opposition.

Jully declared that Congress workers, like Rahul Gandhi, will neither fear nor bow down to the BJP. "We will fight against the BJP unitedly and confront them with full strength. Together, we will win." He pointed out that in June last year, the BJP government had filed a false FIR against Congress leaders for participating in a peaceful protest in Kota. To divert attention from people's core issues, the BJP dispensation has been filing 'baseless" cases against the opposition, Jully claimed.

"When will the chief minister (Bhajan Lal Sharma) focus on improving the state's law and order?" he posed.

The Congress leader said many BJP members were facing serious charges, including that of sedition, murder, criminal conspiracy, obstruction of government work, and violations of women's dignity. He demanded that the chief minister ensure an impartial probe into these serious cases.

"We will continue our fight for truth and justice," Jully asserted.

During a protest rally in Kota in June last year, Dotasra allegedly made threatening remarks against Kota IG Ravi Dutt Gaur and said (Kota MP and Lok Sabha Speaker) Om Birla and CM Sharma would not be able to protect him if the Congress workers started exposing his corruption.

After the controversial remarks, a case was registered against Dotasra and other leaders, and it was later transferred to CID-CB for investigation. PTI SDA NSD NSD