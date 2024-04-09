BJP govt misusing central agencies, EC not acting on complaints: TMC to West Bengal Guv

Kolkata, Apr 9 (PTI) The TMC on Tuesday wrote to West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose, alleging that the BJP-led government at the Centre was "misusing" central investigative agencies and the Election Commission was not acting on complaints about it.

In the letter, senior party leader Abhishek Banerjee alleged that a conspiracy was being hatched by the BJP and the central agencies to target TMC leaders.

"The BJP has entered into an unholy nexus with the NIA, ED, CBI and I-T. This is evident from the fact that from the very beginning of the ensuing elections, there has been a nationwide action against the opposition leaders of various parties including the TMC," he alleged.

He claimed the EC did not act despite multiple complaints lodged by the TMC requesting intervention to "preserve the sanctity of the Lok Sabha elections".

Banerjee, the MP of Diamond Harbour, also pointed to the detention of the senior TMC leaders in New Delhi while holding a dharna outside the EC's office.

He had on Monday evening met Governor Bose along with senior party leaders, raising these issues. PTI PNT SOM